Grow with Grunder: Why it’s time to think about sales this year

March 8, 2023 -  By
Marty Grunder, CEO and president of The Grow Group and Grunder Landscaping Co., shares why his sales team is embodying the “be the buffalo” mentality this year. This year, he says, will be less about taking orders and offers some successful strategies to close deals. He also shares a preview of The Grow Group’s upcoming ACE Discovery Event March 22-24 in New Orleans.

Marty Grunder

About the Author:

Marty Grunder is president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group, based in Dayton, Ohio.

