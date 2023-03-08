Grow with Grunder: Why it’s time to think about sales this year

Marty Grunder, CEO and president of The Grow Group and Grunder Landscaping Co., shares why his sales team is embodying the “be the buffalo” mentality this year. This year, he says, will be less about taking orders and offers some successful strategies to close deals. He also shares a preview of The Grow Group’s upcoming ACE Discovery Event March 22-24 in New Orleans.
This site uses cookies to offer you a better experience, analyze site traffic, and serve targeted advertisements. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.