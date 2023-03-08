Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Seth Jones previews the 2023 LM150 list

March 8, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Screencap: LM Staff

It’s almost LM150 time again! Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones shares how you can boost your company’s chances of being a part of one of this year’s features. Don’t forget, entries close April 3. Use this form to submit your company today.

Related Articles

Why Hidden Creek Landscaping dove in head-first to pool installations
How Green Lawn Fertilizing focuses on quality
Seth’s Corner: Get the scoop on the February issue of LM with Seth Jones
5 Questions: Matt Hunter
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Video
Seth Jones

About the Author:

Seth Jones, a graduate of Kansas University’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, was voted best columnist in the industry in 2014 and 2018 by the Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association. Seth has more than 23 years of experience in the golf and turf industries and has traveled the world seeking great stories. He is editor-in-chief of Landscape Management, Golfdom and Athletic Turf magazines. Jones can be reached at sjones@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment