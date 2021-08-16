Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Kawasaki: Engines KTECHTM Fuels

Photo: Kawasaki

Uniquely formulated for consistent engine performance and developed for long-term storage, KTECH Ethanol-Free 4-cycle Fuel and KTECH BLEND Pre-Mixed 2-Cycle Fuel + Oil give your engine the life it was built to have. Experience peak working conditions and runtime with improved throttle response and optimal equipment productivity in every bottle. Kawasaki Genuine Parts are designed to safeguard your engine against extreme wear and tear and give you professional results that you can build a reputation on.

