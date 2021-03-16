Kubota intros new gas-powered utility vehicle

Kubota Tractor Corp. launched its gas-powered RTV520 with a new look and upgraded features.

Featuring performance, appearance and comfort upgrades over its predecessor, the RTV500, the RTV520 was designed for large property owners and commercial contractors alike, according to the company. Offered in general purpose and deluxe configurations, the RTV520 is available at Kubota dealerships starting in March.

“The RTV520 is the perfect utility vehicle for anyone who needs to get work done on their mid- to large-sized property and for commercial operators who need a reliable, quality utility vehicle on the job site,” said Jacob Mandoza, Kubota senior product manager, utility vehicles. “The RTV520 is easy to operate with confidence, offers a quiet and comfortable ride, and provides durability at a value price point.”

A powerful two-cylinder Kubota liquid-cooled EFI engine provides more than 17 hp while electric fuel injection (EFI) makes starting the engine in cold weather easier and gives instant power with greater throttle control. Equipped with a variable hydrostatic transmission (VHT) that provides exceptional performance on any terrain with smooth and powerful acceleration, low-speed driving is enhanced through smooth throttle control, great traction and increased maneuverability. Additionally, dynamic braking allows for one-pedal operation making jobs that require frequent stops easier.

Ease of operation is made possible through the VHT’s one-pedal operation, smooth acceleration and engine braking, leading to driver confidence. A large cargo bed opening provides easy access to components for quick and simple maintenance, and because the VHT does not have a belt, there is no worry about having to replace this traditionally difficult to fix and easy to break item.

Key areas of the vehicle, like the underbody and beneath the cargo box and operator’s station are protected, and the radiator features a screen that prevents mud and grass from sticking to it. It features a heavy-duty cargo bed with 441 pounds of cargo capacity and a towing capacity of 1,168 pounds.

At 54.7 inches wide and 74 inches tall, the RTV520’s narrow stance allows it to easily travel the slimmest passageways and fit through the tightest spaces. With a tight turning diameter of just 21.7 feet, the RTV520 is able to access areas where bigger utility vehicles simply can’t go. An improved suspension system features a five-link rear system that helps prevent the vehicle from bottoming out and improves rider comfort, even in the roughest terrain. A redesigned seat with 30 percent softer material provides more comfort during long rides; the 360-degree crank and two axis balancers reduce noise and vibration from the engine.