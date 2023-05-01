LM Gallery: April 2023

A proud moment: Marty Grunder, president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group and Brodie Bruner, executive vice president of Weathermatic, join Michael Hupf and LeAnn Ostheimer of Lifescape Colorado on stage at Grow! 2023 to present them with the first-ever Mary Ellen Graham Service Award.

Ready, set, go!: Chuck Bowen, vice president of communications and member relations for Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and Equip Expo (third from left) stopped by LM headquarters to kick off this year’s Equip Expo planning session with the team including (from left) Editor Christina Herrick; Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones; Publisher Bill Roddy; Associate Editor Rob DiFranco; Senior Digital Specialist Joey Ciccolini; Associate Publisher Craig MacGregor and Digital Specialist Sydney Fischer.

Grow! Selfie: Jones and Grunder try their best to get all 750 Grow! San Antonio attendees together in one shot.

Post-tour talk: While Jonathan Peterson, partner and general manager (speaking) addresses the Grow! audience, his fellow Summit Landscape and Design team members (left to right) Josh Dowling, sales consultant; Calvin Bradley, installation production manager; and Josh McDonel, fleet and facilities manager, listen in.

No rain on this party: While down south at Grow! 2023, Jones met some Pacific Northwesterners … Seattle-based Dave Haizlip, project and operations manager of New Leaf Creations and Brandon Neuhaus, general manager of Britescape.

Hardest workin’ man: George Kinkead, president of Turfco, celebrated a milestone birthday at a recent trade show. Roddy presented him with a spoof cover of the magazine as a gift.