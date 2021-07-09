PBI-Gordon: SpeedZone® EW Herbicide

SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf from PBI-Gordon features a novel, emulsion-in-water (EW) formulation – a technological advance from emulsifiable concentrate (EC) formulations that rely on solvents to solubilize active ingredients.

Ideal for use on golf courses, residential and commercial turf areas, SpeedZone EW controls more than 90+ tough broadleaf weeds, including dollarweed, ground ivy, and spurge. It is labeled for use in the most common turfgrass species, including Kentucky bluegrass, annual bluegrass, annual ryegrass, perennial ryegrass, and tall fescue.

Features of SpeedZone EW include: