People on the Move: Hirings and promotions at ServiceTitan, Davey Tree, Stihl and more

ServiceTitan — the parent company of Aspire Software and FieldRoutes — recently named Dave Sherry as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Sherry has held CFO positions for the past ten years, most recently at QuintoAndar, a Latin American real estate marketplace, and one of the largest technology companies in South America. Prior to that, Sherry served as CFO at Lightspeed, a vertical software company focused on the retail and restaurant industries.

“Dave’s experience in vertical software and scaling successful businesses will be invaluable to our team, and most importantly, our customers,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “His passion and expertise will be critical as we continue to expand our capabilities to solve the biggest pain points for contractors all across the country. I am thrilled to have him be part of the ServiceTitan team as we take the company into its next phase of growth.”

In his new role, Sherry will focus on evaluating integrations, identifying opportunities for growth in new markets and expanding ServiceTitan’s presence.

“I see so much opportunity in the Trades industry, which I wholeheartedly believe deserves the most advanced software solutions that so many other sectors are already afforded,” said Sherry. “ServiceTitan has the key elements of what makes a great business — authentic, mission-driven founders who genuinely believe that long-term success will come from delivering value to their customers, a high-caliber and highly functioning team and a market ripe for disruption and leadership.”

Davey promotes new VP of commercial landscape services

The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list — promoted John Wright to vice president of commercial landscape services (CLS).

“With more than 30 years of experience at Davey, John’s passion and motivation will help him excel in his new role,” said Mark Svozil, vice president and general manager of CLS. “We are looking forward to watching John’s continued success as he builds a strong balance of service offerings and client diversity for CLS.”

Wright started his Davey career in 1989 as a landscape foreman in the company’s Washington D.C. office and was promoted to landscape management coordinator in 1991. Wright also held roles as an assistant district manager and branch manager during his time in D.C.

In 2013, the company promoted Wright to regional manager of CLS, Mid-Atlantic operating group.

Wright is a 1991 graduate of the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences (D.I.T.S), which is Davey’s training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and plant care and management techniques. He is also a past member of the Davey President’s Council, a rotating team of managers who meet semiannually for management development and to share ideas to improve the company.

Stihl president and CEO recognized

Inside Business recently recognized Terry Horan, president and CEO of Stihl, on its annual Power List. The list showcases 60 business people who “have the most influence in shaping Hampton Roads (Va.)”

Horan made the list for his “proven leadership of major companies and global brands with 35 years of experience in the power tools, DIY and consumer goods industries.”

Horan joined Stihl in 2022 following a career as RPM Consumer Group president at RPM International. He also serves on the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute‘s board of directors.

Munro adds to its sales team

Munro recently named David Busby as its new Southwest regional account manager and Samantha Butero as its Pacific Northwest regional account manager. The company said the new additions will work closely with its network of distributors.

Busby has more than 27 years of sales and account management experience. He brings the skill to develop new markets and pioneer new innovations while cultivating customer relationships with the company.

Butero holds over 25 years of experience in sales management and business development. She has previously worked with contractors and specifiers in numerous industries.

Got news? Let us know!

Have news about your company’s recent hirings or promotions? Send it to Associate Editor Rob DiFranco at rdifranco@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming People on the Move.