Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, LLC. Quintessential®

April 10, 2023 -  By
Quintessential® with H-Value™ Technology alters the formulation of quinclorac in a way that improves absorption of the product into the plant. That means faster activity and higher rate load in the targeted weed, as well as unparalleled performance in conditions that limit absorption – like untimely rains or irrigation. And unlike any other herbicide on the market, Quintessential demonstrates vastly improved control of crabgrass particularly in the challenging 3-5 tiller stage. Quintessential is the essential tool for combatting crabgrass and other troublesome turf weeds.

