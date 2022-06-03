Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops program gears up for 16th year

Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops program recognizes June 19-25 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week, raising awareness for aid to military families and encouraging eligible personnel to register for services.

Program benefits from EverGreen include healing lawns and landscapes for military families to find solace. These complimentary services are provided by professional volunteers for the length of deployment.

“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service; it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day.”

GreenCare for Troops marks its 16th year in 2022 and has provided an estimated $15 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to thousands of military families in need across the country.

“I hold a special place for anyone who leaves their family to go to an unknown land to protect the many freedoms we have here,” said Blaine Pinkerton, Vice President of turf and ornamental sales for Nufarm, the title sponsor for GreenCare for Troops. “National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank to our military families for their commitment to our country and thank GreenCare for Troops volunteers for their commitment to our military families through lawn and landscape work.”

Parks, lawns, landscapes and maintained green spaces help to mitigate temperature increases in communities and significantly reduce energy use and cooling costs. Project EverGreen’s initiatives – GreenCare for Troops and GreenCare for Communities – have made a significant impact, according to the company.

Services also promote healthy green spaces in neighborhoods and cities, enabling maintained green spaces to function as the lungs of the city and offset the negative effects of a warming environment.