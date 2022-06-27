Rain Bird launches new smart controllers

Rain Bird’s new ESP-LXME2 and ESP-LXME2 PRO Controllers offer contractors the ability to create customized irrigation schedules and meet their water-efficiency goals, according to the company.

“With the ESP-LXME2 and ESP-LXME2 PRO Controllers, we’re able to offer an easier-to-use, modular system with multiple configurations and price points,” said Doug Closter, product manager at Rain Bird. “These controllers represent an excellent new install or retrofit opportunity for contractors and enhanced flexibility for end-users. LXME2 and LXME2 PRO can bring affordable, top-of-the-line control and water savings to more commercial sites.”

Contractors can install the LXME2 or LXME2 PRO as new controllers or as retrofits to existing LXME and LXMEF models in the field. The controllers can expand from 12 to 48 stations using 12-station modules, and both models support Simulstation capability, enabling them to run up to five stations at once.

The LXME2 PRO offers a pro smart module that supports flow sensor input, which enables additional features such as an automatic learned flow and FloWatch and FloManager features that optimize water usage, guard against high- and low-flow conditions and shorten total watering times. The module also provides a secondary pump output that enables the controller to only engage the booster pump when running stations or programs that need it.

Remote access to the LXME2 and LXME2 PRO is available via Rain Bird’s IQ4 Central Control with an NCC Network Communication Cartridge that uses a cellular connection and other connection methods.