Real Green launches tech to cut landscape industry admin times

Real Green by WorkWave, a provider of field service software and solutions to the green service industry, launches Real Green Forms. The tech allows green industry and lawn maintenance professionals to use customized and branded integrated forms to save time, close sales faster and reduce manual office processing.

“Real Green Forms is a proven, innovative forms solution that allows Real Green customers to create highly customizable, fillable forms that are fully integrated into the platform’s automation, enabling them to close sales faster, drive growth through efficiency and optimize customer experience,” said David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. “This is one of the many benefits of bringing together industry leaders. We can leverage features and add-on solutions that are helping our customers succeed across our different platforms, and more quickly deliver proven new features and functionality that our customers want. This gives our customers the most value they can get from WorkWave as their technology partner.”

Customers can digitally capture all relevant information, including signatures, required to complete contracts and proposals and other business forms.

WorkWave acquired Real Green in June 2021.

With Real Green Forms, users can: