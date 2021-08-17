Scag Mowers featured in lawn care simulation game

After a long day of mowing lawns, many lawn care professionals relax at the end of the day by plugging in the Xbox and firing up a video game. Thanks to Scag Power Equipment and a British game developer, those lawn pros can apply their real-world expertise virtually.

Lawn Mowing Simulator, a game released earlier this month for $30 on Xbox and PC game platforms, allows users to maneuver Scag, Toro and Stiga (a European brand) mowers across elegant British estates.

“Scag products are a top choice in real life for the serious lawn care provider,” said Scag President Chris Frame. “Now it’s no different in the digital world. Skyhook Games has done an amazing job in creating a fun, and quite frankly, addicting, video game experience.”

The bulk of the games 407 reviews on PC game downloading platform Steam are positive, although a common complaint is one that lawn care operators can appreciate.

The game deducts points for bumping into trees and other obstacles, prompting some players to ask for smaller mowers or trimmers to avoid annoying their virtual customers.

Scag’s Patriot and Turf Tiger II mower models have been artfully recreated and officially licensed for use in the game, providing a visually authentic lawn mowing experience for the player. A variety of beautiful and realistic environments provides countless hours of mowing enjoyment.

Skyhook Games Managing Director David Harper said Scag’s input was critical in getting an accurate simulation of commercial lawn maintenance.