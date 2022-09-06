Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Solitare WSL Herbicide from FMC

September 6, 2022
Photo: FMC

Control over 40 weeds — including sedge and crabgrass — with just one product. Solitare WSL Herbicide contains sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water-soluble liquid (WSL), the most complete combination against post-emergence weeds. Apply Solitare WSL on both warm- and cool-season grasses for flexible control. Its one-two punch attacks both the foliage and the root, giving quick results without the hassle of tank mixing. Try Solitare WSL on your lawns, fields, farms, or golf courses today.

Learn more!

