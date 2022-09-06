Solitare WSL Herbicide from FMC
Control over 40 weeds — including sedge and crabgrass — with just one product. Solitare WSL Herbicide contains sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water-soluble liquid (WSL), the most complete combination against post-emergence weeds. Apply Solitare WSL on both warm- and cool-season grasses for flexible control. Its one-two punch attacks both the foliage and the root, giving quick results without the hassle of tank mixing. Try Solitare WSL on your lawns, fields, farms, or golf courses today.