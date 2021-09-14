Takeuchi US: TB235-2

The TB235-2 has an operating weight of 7,418 lb, a dig depth of 10’7.8” and a max reach of over 17’ to provide exceptional performance. The TB235-2 comes equipped with a multifunction monitor, triple flange track rollers, heavy duty blade and a spacious automotive interior that provides all day operator comfort. The TB235-2 has all steel construction to ensure long-term durability and large access panels for easy routing maintenance and inspection. Ease of transport and an excellent working range makes the TB235-2 a great choice for all landscaping job sites.

