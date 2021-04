The Andersons: Foltec® LQ Classic

This professional-grade line of liquid fertilizers contains time-proven formulations offering complete foliar feeding for cool- and warm-season lawns, landscapes, fertigation, and more. Each of the Foltec LQ Classic products delivers a different blend of NPK and micronutrients. The Foltec LQ Classic line also provides tank mix flexibility, allowing for blending across the product line and beyond.

