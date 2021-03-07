Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Vermeer: CTX160 Mini Skid Steer

March 7, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Vermeer

Photo: Vermeer

The CTX160 is well-suited for a landscape contractor as it is equipped with heavy lifting capabilities and compact footprint. When moving pallets or other material around a jobsite, the tractive efforts and controllability can help the operator feel confident maneuvering around tight spaces on the job.

With a lift capacity of 1600 lb (725.7 kg) and a 40-hp (29.8 kW) Kohler diesel engine, the CTX160 mini skid steer has the power and toughness to work through jobsite challenges. Plus, it’s backed by a 3-year/3,000-hour limited warranty on the loader arms.

Learn more at vermeer.com

Related Articles

Grow with Grunder: How to maximize your time
Fecon purchases Vermeer Forestry Mulching Products
Make-A-Wish gives young landscaper tools of the trade
An (imaginary) GIE+EXPO to remember
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment