Vermeer: CTX160 Mini Skid Steer

The CTX160 is well-suited for a landscape contractor as it is equipped with heavy lifting capabilities and compact footprint. When moving pallets or other material around a jobsite, the tractive efforts and controllability can help the operator feel confident maneuvering around tight spaces on the job.

With a lift capacity of 1600 lb (725.7 kg) and a 40-hp (29.8 kW) Kohler diesel engine, the CTX160 mini skid steer has the power and toughness to work through jobsite challenges. Plus, it’s backed by a 3-year/3,000-hour limited warranty on the loader arms.

