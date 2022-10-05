Winter Profits

Winter Profits is a subscription-based platform that offers a full library of resources and processes for service companies looking to start or grow a holiday lighting business. The training material in the subscription includes documents and video tutorials for job costing, estimating, scheduling, supply ordering, installing, removing, upselling and more. Our online training resources help business owners develop a scalable and streamlined business model allowing for continued growth year after year. Holiday lighting is a highly attractive service for new customers which can easily increase a company’s client base and upsell opportunities.

