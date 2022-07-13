Davey Tree adds ClearWater Services, BDY Environmental

No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list with $1.3 billion in 2021 revenue,The Davey Tree Expert Co. added ClearWater Services and BDY Environmental of Nashville, Tenn., to its family of brands.

ClearWater provides installation and maintenance of residential and commercial irrigation systems and landscape lighting to customers in Nashville and the surrounding area for more than 25 years. ClearWater and its eight employees will join Davey’s Commercial Landscape Services line.

“Joining Davey Tree will give ClearWater and our clients the advantage of Davey’s additional service offerings, extensive knowledge of the industry and added support from the Davey team,” said Paul Lindquist, owner of ClearWater. “Davey values education and expertise, so I am excited to witness what our employees can learn from Davey’s leading diagnostic and research facility the Davey Institute, and how this additional scientific knowledge will benefit our clients.”

BDY provided services for more than 25 years in wetland, stream delineations and permitting; wetland and stream restoration and mitigation services; surface and groundwater consulting; National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) services; endangered species surveys and consultation; and comprehensive groundwater assessment and remedial site services. BDY serves Tennessee and surrounding states with 10 professionals, all of whom will be joining the Davey Resource Group, a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co.

“Davey Resource Group is a leader in the environmental consulting industry, and we are thrilled to join the Davey family,” says David Jackson, managing partner and majority owner of BDY. “Our clients will quickly notice the expansion of talent and expertise they will have at their disposal, as well as an increased diversity in the services we can offer. Additionally, BDY employees will benefit from Davey’s legacy and culture of employee ownership. I am truly excited for what the future holds for the BDY team and our clients.”

This year The Davey Tree Expert Company added Vaillancourt Tree-Landscape Service of Pittsford, Vt., Floral City Tree Service of Monroe, Mich., and John Lucas Tree Expert Co. of Portland, Maine.