Grow with Grunder: How poor planning and material purchasing can hurt your business

June 1, 2022
Marty Grunder, CEO of the Grow Group and president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co., explains how poor planning and practices for gathering materials can dramatically affect your company’s profitability. He also discusses a recent trip to R.P. Marzilli where the company explained its material procurement strategy. Grunder also previews what attendees can expect from the NALP Field Trip on June 23-24 at R.P. Marzilli.

Marty Grunder

About the Author:

Marty Grunder is president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group, based in Dayton, Ohio.

