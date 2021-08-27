Hilltip launches tailgate-mounted de-icing sprayers

Hilltip‘s SprayStriker 65 TR and 90 UTV tailgate-mounted de-icing sprayers fit compact tractors, loaders and UTVs.

The brine sprayers allow smaller vehicles to spray pedestrian paths, walkways and other hard-to-reach areas.

High-performance, 7-gpm, 12-v pumps handle de-icing liquids. Polyethylene tanks and zinc-based, powder-coated mild steel bodies protect the systems from corrosion from caustic de-icing liquids. Optional are 40-foot hose reels, in-cabin controlled side nozzles and 2.6-foot, 4-foot or 6.5-foot spray bars.

An Android smartphone comes standard with the SprayStriker 65 TR and 90 UTV sprayers, preloaded with the Hilltip StrikeSmart app. Users can customize spreading sessions according to the situation. Automatic GPS speed control will adjust the liquid flow based on vehicle speed, or users can manually set a fixed speed through the app. The app collects and saves essential spreading data for reports and allows for control of other functions, like beacon lights and side nozzles.

All SprayStriker brine sprayers come standard with Hilltip’s HTrack tracking software. This allows for complete remote tracking and management of all sprayers from a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Customers can also choose from additional mount types, including an EU tow/tailgate hitch mount; a bolted swing-away mount; three-point category 0, 1 and 2 hitch mounts; height-adjustable wheel loader/forklift 1-inch pin hitch mounts; and various other wheel loader, tool carrier and forklift mounts.