Little Beaver Kwik-Trench Mini-Trencher

February 8, 2023 -  By
Photo: Little Beaver

Photo: Little Beaver

Little Beaver’s Kwik-Trench mini-trencher is offered in two models, both able to trench up to 30 feet per minute. A compact design paired with durable construction and components allows the Kwik-Trench to tackle projects including landscape edging, root pruning, as well as installations of plumbing and drainage lines, low-voltage wiring, silt fences and sprinkler systems. Featuring carbide-tipped teeth and a powerful drive system, the mini-trencher cuts through tough surfaces such as compacted clay, road fill, asphalt and tree roots up to 10 inches thick. The Kwik-Trench is designed to minimize backfill and cleanup time by depositing soil beside the trench.

