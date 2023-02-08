Little Beaver Kwik-Trench Mini-Trencher

Little Beaver’s Kwik-Trench mini-trencher is offered in two models, both able to trench up to 30 feet per minute. A compact design paired with durable construction and components allows the Kwik-Trench to tackle projects including landscape edging, root pruning, as well as installations of plumbing and drainage lines, low-voltage wiring, silt fences and sprinkler systems. Featuring carbide-tipped teeth and a powerful drive system, the mini-trencher cuts through tough surfaces such as compacted clay, road fill, asphalt and tree roots up to 10 inches thick. The Kwik-Trench is designed to minimize backfill and cleanup time by depositing soil beside the trench.

