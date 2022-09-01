PBI-Gordon Announces 2022 EOP Program
The PBI-Gordon Early Order Program sets turfgrass professionals on the path toward a successful 2023 by offering the best prices on qualifying products between September 1 and November 18, 2022.
The 2022 EOP features 16 of PBI-Gordon’s most popular products, including Union® Fungicide SC, Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds, Segway® Fungicide SC, and SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf. Program details include:
- Program participants who have registered online in previous years will be automatically enrolled in the 2022 EOP.
- More information on the program and access to the Rebate Calculator and Planning Tool can be found at PBIGordonTurf.com.
- Level 1 EOP program participants can earn a ($500-$999) an additional 15 percent rebate. Level II EOP participants ($1,000 or more) can earn an additional rebate of 25 percent.
- All orders must be made through a PBI-Gordon distributor.
About PBI-Gordon
With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry.
Based in the Kansas City metro area and 100-percent employee-owned, PBI-Gordon is celebrating 75 years of innovation and partnership in 2022. For information on PBI-Gordon, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.