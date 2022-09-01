PBI-Gordon Announces 2022 EOP Program

The PBI-Gordon Early Order Program sets turfgrass professionals on the path toward a successful 2023 by offering the best prices on qualifying products between September 1 and November 18, 2022.

The 2022 EOP features 16 of PBI-Gordon’s most popular products, including Union® Fungicide SC, Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds, Segway® Fungicide SC, and SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf. Program details include:

Program participants who have registered online in previous years will be automatically enrolled in the 2022 EOP.

More information on the program and access to the Rebate Calculator and Planning Tool can be found at PBIGordonTurf.com.

Level 1 EOP program participants can earn a ($500-$999) an additional 15 percent rebate. Level II EOP participants ($1,000 or more) can earn an additional rebate of 25 percent.

All orders must be made through a PBI-Gordon distributor.

About PBI-Gordon

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry.

Based in the Kansas City metro area and 100-percent employee-owned, PBI-Gordon is celebrating 75 years of innovation and partnership in 2022. For information on PBI-Gordon, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.