PBI-Gordon: Pedigree Fungicide SC

Pedigree Fungicide SC from PBI-Gordon Corporation is formulated to provide excellent control of brown patch, fairy ring, leaf and sheath spot, large patch, red thread, pink patch, yellow patch, southern blight, and gray snow mold.

Labeled for use on golf courses, residential and commercial properties, and sports fields, Pedigree is a flowable suspension concentrate. It has shown safe and consistent performance on creeping bentgrass, Kentucky bluegrass, annual bluegrass, annual and perennial ryegrass, red fescue, tall fescue, Bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, and St. Augustinegrass.

Marketed through a partnership with Nichino America, Pedigree features a proprietary formulation and the active ingredient flutolanil.

