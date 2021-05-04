Slingshot: Chatbots

Save Time & Make Money with Chatbots

Reduce conversation time and duplicate tasks while increasing revenue with chatbots. Slingshot now offers automated scripts or chatbots as part of our modern customer support platform to help quickly qualify leads and provide customer service representatives with more information to conduct a successful interaction.

With chatbots, we’re enhancing the customer experience and making it easy for lawn care and landscape maintenance companies to take advantage of the convenient and economical benefits of automation. Request a demo today and learn how chatbots can streamline your customer communications.

