Target Specialty Products launches tree, plant care products

Target Specialty Products, a provider of pest and turf and ornamental solutions in the U.S. and Canada, launched its Turf Fuel Tree & Plant Health Care catalog. The Turf Fuel Tree & Plant Health Care catalog offers proprietary solutions to lawn care, tree care and horticultural professionals.

“Our Turf & Ornamental technical sales representatives have incredible relationships with customers in golf, lawn care, arbor care and nursery markets,” David Helt, president of Target Specialty Products, said. “We want to bring the value and performance of Turf Fuel products to all facets of the T&O segment.”

Target Specialty Products said Turf Fuel products were developed with a focus on plant physiology. The product line helps the plant to tolerate environmental and human stresses.

“I refer to this catalog as a solutions guide,” Mark Jull, proprietary products manager at Target Specialty Products, said. “We have taken the most successful solutions based on feedback from the field and compiled them into this document for all customers to use and benefit from. We are excited to share the benefits of Turf Fuel technology with more of our customers.”