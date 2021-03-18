FX Luminaire: Designer Series Lighting Fixtures

Bring Nighttime Living Spaces to Life with the FX Luminaire Designer Series

Best-in-class Designer Series lighting fixtures from FX Luminaire offer unmatched performance to create elegant, distinctive designs in every installation. Choose from a complete offering of traditional and niche fixtures engineered with integrated LEDs of the highest quality. Each fixture is compatible with our flagship Luxor® technology for zoning, dimming, and the ability to design with 30,000 vibrant colors. Learn more at fxl.com.