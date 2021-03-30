Hilltip releases HTrack tracking system technology to North American market

HillTip has released a new online tracking software to the North American market.

HTrack will be compatible with all models of Hilltip’s IceStriker and SprayStriker spreaders and de-icing sprayers. The new software allows winter service professionals to track and manage all of their HillTip equipment via computer, tablet or smartphone. It will help minimize environmental impacts, track expenses and properly document that agreed-upon services were completed, among other benefits.

The HTrack system uses HillTip’s StrikeSmart controller, which is placed in the cab and connects to IceStriker and SprayStriker products. It offers two-way GPRS capability to transmit data to a custom online user interface, which can be accessed by an internet-connected device. This feature allows route details of all equipment to be tracked remotely, such as speed, GPS location and material used.

Geofencing capabilities allow users to remotely create work sites for different client areas, as well as set application rates for each client’s site according to weather conditions. With this information entered into the system, the StrikeSmart controller alerts drivers which sites to treat during winter events, and it recognizes when the driver enters each worksite. Then, the spreaders and sprayers automatically adjust application rates according to the presets for each property.

The HTrack system also allows for complete remote control over an entire fleet of equipment. If weather conditions unexpectedly change, one can adjust application rates on hundreds of spreaders or sprayers quickly.

Other benefits of the HTrack system include assistance with route optimizations and resource allocations. It can create reports of material used for each customer and provides detailed documentation of ice control activities at individual customer locations to be used as evidence if legal action should become necessary.