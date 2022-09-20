People on the Move: Hirings and promotions at Davey Tree, Central Turf & Irrigation Supply and more

The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list —promoted Vito Monteleone to operations manager, Midwest, Commercial Landscape Services (CLS).

“With more than 35 years of experience in landscaping, grounds maintenance and snow operations, Vito is a consistent and proven leader for our team,” said Mark Svozil, vice president and general manager, CLS. “Over the last 12 years, Vito’s influence on large commercial work has helped transform Cleveland into one of the largest CLS markets. This strategic promotion fills a huge need at the operations level and adds the knowledge of service diversity in more up and coming markets.”

Monteleone joined Davey in 2009 following the acquisition of Monteleone Landscaping in North Royalton, Ohio.

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply adds new turf category director

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply hired Austin Marsteller as its new turf category director for chemicals, focusing on strategic growth for the chemical category.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Austin join our team. We are always looking to innovate and improve so that we can meet and exceed the needs of our customers,” Anthony Luciano, vice president of sales and marketing for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, said. “I am confident that Austin will help us do this. As we continue to grow the department and the resources available to our customers, it will be critical for us to have an industry leader like Austin to focus on and execute category-specific strategies for the department.”

In May, the company acquired a pair of Ohio-based Irrigation Supply locations.

Altoz hires 35-year veteran

Altoz hired Rod Larson as service parts and accessories manager.

“Rod’s extensive experience and strategic vision are assets that will benefit our dealers, customers and organization,” said Altoz Sales and Marketing Director, Karl Bjorkman. “As the service parts and accessories manager, Rod will focus on working with research and development to grow the Altoz accessories line, managing inventory and administering programs for service parts and accessories.”

With more than 35 years of experience in the outdoor equipment industry, Larson is well-versed in many aspects of the business.

“This position is a great fit for me with my experience in outdoor power equipment and powersports. I’m eager to make a difference and increase Altoz’s parts and accessories offerings,” Larson said

Deere dealer Papé promotes new general manager for the Washington region

Papé Machinery, Agriculture & Turf, a John Deere dealer in the Pacific Northwest, promoted Jeff Solbrack to general manager of its Walla Walla, Wash., region, according to the Chaney Free Press.

Solbrack’s career with Papé began in 2013 following the acquisition of Arrow Machinery. He served as the Walla Walla region’s precision agriculture specialist prior to being promoted to general manager.

“I’m extremely grateful to accept this new role with Papé Machinery,” Solbrack said. “I look forward to seeing what our team can accomplish as we push to provide top-of-the-line John Deere equipment to our customers here in Eastern Washington.”

Dan Antonelli releases new book

Dan Antonelli, creative director and president of KickCharge Creative, shares insights that help small service business owners grow in his new book, “Branded Not Blanded: KickCharge Your Home Service Brand.”

“This book is the ultimate guide to creative branding that helps businesses stand out from the competition, attract the right clients and employees, and win the hearts and minds of their ideal customers,” Antonelli said. “Recognizing weak branding is an opportunity to change the direction of your company and improve your culture.”

In the book, Antonelli guides readers through topics such as brand basics, branding and the home consumer and launching your new brand.