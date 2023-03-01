SavATree expands in Vermont and adds first branch in Idaho with latest moves

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list added its first branch in Idaho following a merger with Boise Tree, a residential tree care company.

The addition of Boise Tree marks SavATree’s 81st branch. Boise Tree owner Sean McInerney and his team will join SavATree.

“We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with a leader in the green industry,” said McInerney. “This partnership will offer clients deeper resources while maintaining the timely, professional service that they expect.”

SavATree also added its second office in Vermont with the addition of Vermont Arborists of Waterbury Center, Vermont. Vermont Arborists provides residential and commercial arboriculture and plant health services.

Michael Roche, owner of Vermont Arborists, and his employees will remain with SavATree.

“Merging with SavATree means growth for my employees and enhanced resources for our clients,” said Roche. “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces under one canopy and serve the Stowe area and Lamoille, Washington and Chittenden counties. I am confident that this partnership is the best choice for my team.”

These moves are the latest of many for SavATree, which recently added Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping, West Michigan Tree Services, Capital City Tree Experts and Central Texas Tree Care.