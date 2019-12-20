Toro: 570Z Series Pressure Regulating Spray Heads

Toro® 570ZPR Series and 570ZPRX Series spray heads offer a constant nozzle pressure of 30 psi, which helps to ensure the entire zone is performing consistently across each and every head. Certified to EPA WaterSense® requirements, these products have been proven to eliminate the water waste caused by nozzle misting and overspray that can result from high pressure situations. And when coupled with Toro’s patented PrecisionTM Series Spray Nozzles, 570ZPR and 570ZPRX spray heads become some of the most efficient spray head and nozzle combinations available.

Learn more at: www.toro.com/570Z