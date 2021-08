TORO: TRX Walk-Behind Trenchers

WHERE STRONGER MEETS SMARTER.

For simpler, smoother — and smarter — trenching performance, Toro’s redesigned TRX Walk-Behind Trenchers have it all.

The new Intelli-Trench™ feature optimizes hydraulic flow for the soil conditions, delivering higher torque while reducing trenching times. Maneuverability is improved through a track design with a low center of gravity and independent track control. And the hydraulically enhanced boom moves smoothly with no engine sag.

Learn more at toro.com/trx.