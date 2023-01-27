No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list, Davey Tree expands again

The growth strategy of Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list, continues with the company’s latest addition of Woodbridge Estate Care of Bethany, Conn.

Since its founding in 1976, Woodbridge Estate Care provides residential and commercial tree care, plant health care and estate care service to the Greater New Haven area.

Wodbridge’s eight employees will join Davey.

“Joining the Davey team is exciting for us because of the benefit it will give our employees and clients,” said Richard H. Lewis, III, owner of Woodbridge. “Our clients will continue to work with the Woodbridge teams they’ve come to know, who will now all have access to Davey’s leading diagnostic laboratory, the Davey Institute, which will help provide science-based care and research for our clients’ needs.”

The addition is another following recent moves from Davey including the addition of Lusk Tree Service of Winston-Salem, N.C., Arboristry Associates of Faber, Va., Floral City Tree Service of Monroe, Mich., AJ’s Tree Service in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The company also added a northern Milwaukee office as well.